File chargesheet in Pocso cases in 2 months: Kerala DGP Anil Kant

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State police chief Anil Kant has directed senior police officers to ensure that chargesheet in Pocso cases are filed within two months after the arrest of the suspect and measures should be taken to start the trial at the earliest. Officers above the rank of DIG will now monitor the proceedings in Pocso cases to avoid undue delay in filing of chargesheets. Earlier, this duty was delegated to IGs. However, since the police ranges were being helmed by DIGs after the recent restructuring, the monitoring of Pocso cases will be done by DIGs.

Addressing the special conference of senior officers of the rank of district police chiefs and above, Anil Kant also told them in clear terms that time-bound action should be taken in cases pertaining to domestic violence. The victims of domestic violence should be informed about all legal avenues they can approach to get justice.