IUML leader apologises for remarks on Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Speeches and slogans at the Waqf Protection Rally organised by the IUML in Kozhikode on Thursday have landed in controversy evoking strong reactions against that party from various corners.

IUML state secretary Abdurehman Kallayi tendered apology for the remarks he made against Minister for Public Works P A Mohamed Riyas and his wife Veena. The IUML leader had said that the marriage between the two amounts to adultery. “We should have the courage to tell it bluntly,” he said.Later, Abdurehman issued an apology in which he said he was only ‘referring to the religious principle to be followed in personal life.’

DYFI: An insult to socio-cultural ethos

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has come down heavily on the IUML over the controversial remarks made by Abdurehman Kallayi against Mohamed Riyas. Terming the remarks primitive and an insult to Kerala’s socio-cultural ethos, it alleged that such statements would affect the state’s peaceful atmosphere and religious harmony.

CPM comes out against IUML leader’s remarks

KOZHIKODE: The caste slur against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the derogatory remarks against Minister Mohamed Riyas and his wife by IUML leaders and workers were meant to unleash communal disharmony, CPM district secretary P Mohanan has said.