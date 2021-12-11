Three-member gang held for honey-trapping, extorting money from elderly man in Kerala

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A three-member gang including a woman was arrested by the police for honey-trapping and extorting money from an elderly man at Mangaram near Pandalam on Saturday. The arrested persons were identified as Sindhu, 39, Midhu, 25, and Arun Krishnan, 24, all residents of Adoor in the district.

According to Panalalam Police Inspector S Sreekumar, the 76-year-old complainant had posted an advertisement on social media in October for sale of land. Sindhu and Midhu had approached the elderly man in November posing as prospective buyers. During the visit, the woman behaved seductively and Midhu had taken some pictures of her sitting close to the complainant.

Later, the duo approached the complainant and demanded money threatening to post the pictures on social media. The elderly man had given two bank cheques of Rs 2 lakh each to them on this occasion. On December 9, Arun Krishnan, the third accused, visited the elderly man and introduced himself as a police officer. Arun said he came to investigate the complaint filed by Sindhu. He threatened to file a case if the elderly man failed to pay the amount demanded by Sindhu.

After the accused left the house, the elderly man informed his son, who lodged a complaint with Pandalam police on December 10. Police arrested the trio on Saturday and produced them in the Adoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. They were

remanded in judicial custody.