STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Three-member gang held for honey-trapping, extorting money from elderly man in Kerala

Sindhu and Midhu had approached the elderly man posing as prospective buyers. During the visit, the woman behaved seductively and Midhu had taken some pictures of her sitting close to the complainant

Published: 11th December 2021 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Police arrested the trio on Saturday and produced them in the Adoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: A three-member gang including a woman was arrested by the police for honey-trapping and extorting money from an elderly man at Mangaram near Pandalam on Saturday. The arrested persons were identified as Sindhu, 39, Midhu, 25, and Arun Krishnan, 24, all residents of Adoor in the district.

According to Panalalam Police Inspector S Sreekumar, the 76-year-old complainant had posted an advertisement on social media in October for sale of land. Sindhu and Midhu had approached the elderly man in November posing as prospective buyers. During the visit, the woman behaved seductively and Midhu had taken some pictures of her sitting close to the complainant.

Later, the duo approached the complainant and demanded money threatening to post the pictures on social media. The elderly man had given two bank cheques of Rs 2 lakh each to them on this occasion. On December 9, Arun Krishnan, the third accused, visited the elderly man and introduced himself as a police officer. Arun said he came to investigate the complaint filed by Sindhu. He threatened to file a case if the elderly man failed to pay the amount demanded by Sindhu.

After the accused left the house, the elderly man informed his son, who lodged a complaint with Pandalam police on December 10. Police arrested the trio on Saturday and produced them in the Adoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. They were
remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pathanamthitta
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp