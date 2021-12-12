STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid losses, Kerala low-floor buses to be phased out

Though a few of them began service after lockdown restrictions were eased, people were reluctant to use the AC low-floor buses for fear of contracting coronavirus.

A KSRTC low floor bus

 A KSRTC low floor bus (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Burdened with mounting losses, the Kerala Urban Road Transport Corporation (KURTC) has decided to phase out low-floor buses. The AC and non-AC buses were provided to the state-owned bus operator free of cost under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewable Mission (JNNURM) as part of the country’s urban development. 

“These buses were of poor quality. The plight of these buses has been discussed earlier. At present, these buses travel only 2km for a litre of diesel. At a time when fuel prices are skyrocketing, these services are a huge drag on the company’s finances,” said Transport Minister Antony Raju. “Moreover, the maintenance cost is also very high,” he told reporters here on Saturday.

Following Covid outbreak, buses were halted one by one at the Thevara depot. Though a few of them began service after lockdown restrictions were eased, people were reluctant to use the AC low-floor buses for fear of contracting coronavirus. 

The minister said a few low-floor buses are running on the Pampa route. The unused buses parked at the depot would be sold as scrap. “While we will introduce new buses, the number of low-floor buses will be reduced. The government has decided to buy 50 new electric buses. The tender procedure has been completed. Soon e-buses will operate in the city,” the minister said.

Comments

