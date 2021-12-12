STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-DGP slams bad behaviour of Kerala police in FB post

In her Facebook post, Sreelekha lamented that her complaint was ignored by Shankumukham Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP).

Published: 12th December 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 04:34 AM

Kerala Fire and Rescue services DG R Sreelekha

Former Kerala state DGP R Sreelekha (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: R Sreelekha, former Kerala Police DGP , who was also the first woman IPS officer to rise to the top post in the state, has openly expressed her displeasure against Kerala Police for the ‘bad behaviour’ she encountered from a senior police officer. The incident reportedly occurred when she approached him with a complaint. In her Facebook post, Sreelekha lamented that her complaint was ignored by Shankumukham Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP).

“Why did the police get such a bad name? I also had a very bad experience with Thiruvananthapuram Shankumukham Assistant Commissioner. I had called up the ACP to inform him about a domestic violence complaint filed by a woman. The woman called Liji sought my help. Like many women, she was on the verge of suicide. But, the ACP was not ready to talk. If this were the situation of a former DGP, what will be the fate of ordinary people?” she said.

