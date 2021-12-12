For an eco-conscious celebration of Christmas

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: As Christmas nears, a group of women from Kodakara in Thrissur is busy making festival decorations out of tailor discards. The initiative is driven by the Kadambari Trust, a non-profit organisation that works to empower women in rural areas, and is currently on a mission to promote zero-waste products this festival season.

“Every year, people buy Christmas decorations that are mostly made of plastic or thermocol and then throw them out after the season. This ends up as non-biodegradable waste and adversely affects the environment. That is why we came up with the idea of making Christmas ornaments using upcycled fabrics,” said Rajasree V V, environmentalist and founder of Kadambari Trust.

According to Rajasree, most of the orders they receive are from cities like Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. “Over the past two weeks, Anitha — a member of our group — received orders worth about Rs 3,500. She has been working hard to create beautiful decorations for her customers The products are affordably priced at Rs 20 per piece,” she said.

Currently, a total of 25 women are involved in the activities of the Trust — one group at Kodakara and another in Thiruvananthapuram. “Up to 15 of them are actively involved in every endeavour undertaken by Kadambari. The others join whenever they can,” said Rajasree.

At regular intervals, the group collects clothes discarded by tailoring shops in Thrissur town, sort out the fabrics, wash and dry them under the sun. The group does not compromise on the quality and safety of the product, Rajasree said.

“We are also planning to start making cloth pads and bedsheets. We used to make cloth pads earlier, but we couldn’t continue due to various reasons. We will restart the process from January and the eco-friendly pads will be available soon,” she added.

Apart from creating zero waste products, Kadambari has also taken up the task of sensitising children towards nature conservation. Before the onset of the pandemic, Kadambari frequently organised odonate (dragonfly) observation and bird watching sessions for children and youngsters, and hope to get back to it soon.