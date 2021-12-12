Kerala schools excel in EducationWorld India survey

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sadbhavana World School, Kozhikode, has been ranked first at the state level and 10th at the national level in the ‘Top International Day-cum-Boarding Schools’ category in the 15th annual EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2021-22 survey (part two) released on Saturday.

St Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram, with a national ranking of 19 was adjudged the top ‘Co-ed Boarding School’ in the state. In the ‘Top Private Budget Schools’ category, Al-Ameen Central School, Palakkad, bagged a national rank of 8 and was ranked first in the state.

EducationWorld, which commissioned the survey, is a leading education news magazine that has 1 million readers comprising teachers, parents and senior school and college students in 28 states. The 2021-22 EWISR survey was conducted by Delhi-based market research and opinion polls company C Fore.

As many as 11,458 individuals, including school principals, teachers, educationists, fees-paying parents and senior school students in 28 major cities and education hubs across the country, participated in the survey. The sample respondents were persuaded to rate India’s most well-known 1,000 boarding, international schools on 14 parameters of education excellence.