Miyawaki forest, clean canals, and smarter future

Technopark campus is all set to be modified with a slew of projects considering its environmental significance, reports Krishnachand K

Published: 12th December 2021 03:34 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Technopark campus in Thiruvananthapuram, which has already embraced a slew of eco-friendly initiatives, will become a tad greener in the coming days if the upcoming projects are any indication. The country’s first and largest IT park will soon boast cleaner canals and Miyawaki forests as part of the initiative.

While phase I and phase III campuses of the Technopark are rich with trees and streams, the management has initiated steps to clean the Thettiyar canal flowing through the two campuses. The Miyawaki forest will come up inside the phase I campus. The Park Centre — Technopark’s first building — will also be modified as a smart building. 

Besides enhancing the quality of the environment, the canal cleaning also serves to prevent flooding, as was the case during the heavy rain recently. Technopark has also constructed a new rainwater harvesting pond inside the phase I campus, while a hybrid electric vehicle (EV) charging station has been proposed at the IT park. 

It is learnt that 10 cents of land has been identified for the Miyawaki forest. Based on an analysis of the soil texture, native species of trees and other plants will be decided. According to Madhavan Praveen, general manager (engineering) at Technopark, the modification is intended to make the IT park a smart and green destination. 

“We will also turn the main buildings of the phase I campus into smart structures. As a first step, the modification of the Park Centre will begin soon, as it is the oldest building in the park. Gradually, other parks will also be converted into smart buildings,” Madhavan said. 

“The new rainwater harvesting pond is near the Nila campus, and the place has been modified in such a way that the techies can spend their leisure time there. The EV charging station, exclusively for the techies, is coming up near the cricket ground,” he added. 

The first phase rejuvenation of the Thettiyar canal has been done at a cost of Rs 26 lakh. The work on the four-kilometre canal was completed within 20 days. Its embankment is also proposed to be strengthened using coir and green cover. Further, palm and coconut trees are set to be planted on the banks, which would make the area scenic too. 

The pond inside the phase I campus was so far full of waste and wild growth, providing a haven for venomous creatures. Hence, the IT park management hit upon the rain water harvesting solution, enabling the storage of water sufficient for two to three days of the park’s functioning, Madhavan said. 

Now that the pond has been renovated, Technopark is in the process of adding a water distribution system. The pond has a capacity of around 45 lakh litres. Work is also on to beautify the area.

