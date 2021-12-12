With 40 per cent mortality rate, melioidosis silent but growing concern in Kerala

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as diagnosis remains key in tackling infectious diseases, melioidosis — a bacterial infection with a mortality rate of nearly 40% — is being under-reported in Kerala.

According to experts, it is a lack of awareness in the community, even among doctors, that cause the delay in diagnosis.

Annually, around 20-30 cases of melioidosis are recorded in almost every prominent in the state, say health specialists.

“We have reported close to 30 cases so far this year. Last week, a 37-year-old was diagnosed with melioidosis. As the disease had affected his spleen, it had to be removed surgically to save his life,” said a doctor at a major private hospital in Kochi.

Fever, chest pain, joint pain and cough are among the main symptoms of melioidosis. As these are similar to that of common viral and bacterial infections, it is many a time mistaken for diseases such as tuberculosis and pneumonia.

“Infected patients with underlying comorbidities, especially diabetic patients, are at high risk of developing complications. Studies show that up to 28% of the individuals who survive acute melioidosis experience reinfection, which could be due to the recurrence of the original strain that may have persisted in a dormant state, or the involvement of a different strain following re-exposure. Considering the unpredictable climatic conditions in Kerala, there is a need to generate awareness on the disease,” said an epidemiologist in the state.

The lack of testing facilities is also a cause for delayed diagnosis. The treatment for the disease may range from weeks to even 3-6 months if not properly diagnosed.

“Not many hospitals are equipped with good testing facilities. Delayed diagnoses lead to high mortality, as the disease can develop to cause serious consequences including sepsis and brain involvement. Better facilities like automated culture systems and good microbiology labs are required to identify the disease at its early stage. In many government and private hospitals, the disease often goes unnoticed,” said Dr. Mathew Philip, retired general medicine physician.

“Unprotected exposure to mud can result in infection for vulnerable individuals. It is important to take necessary precautions like covering one’s feet and legs when coming in contact with contaminated water and using masks while being exposed to extreme dust,” he said.