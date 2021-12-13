70 acres to be acquired for SilverLine in Kerala's Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Even as protests continue across the state against the government’s ambitious SilverLine project, steps to implement it is in full swing in the district. According to sources, as many as 70 acres of land will be acquired for the proposed station and other amenities, including a maintenance depot, parking zones, entrance-exit ways and a workshop facility.

The land will be acquired from Mukhathala for the station and from Thazhuthala, Thrikkovilvattom, and Vadakkevila areas. Officials have already laid 454 boundary stones in the district as part of land acquisition procedures. So far, the markers have been placed around 8.2 km areas in Parippally, Kalluvathukal and Meenad villages in the presence of the police after a few people objected to the process.

The station is being constructed at a distance of about 7 km from the railway station and will be constructed in an eco-friendly manner as per the guidelines of the Indian Green Build Council. A K-Rail official said the company is adopting construction methods that reduce costs and repair works, ensure employee health and reduce electricity costs.

Delhi-based LKT Engineering Ltd. has been awarded the contract to design the station at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Nedumbassery Airport, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod stations. A well-executed design is expected to be submitted within three months.

Depots only in Kollam and Kasaragod

Kollam is among the only two districts, the other being Kasaragod, which will boast of a maintenance depot. The facility will come up near the station and will have an automatic wash plant to clean the rakes. Waste from urinals will be treated scientifically.Meanwhile, the Prabhakaran Foundation State Committee has demanded the government to abandon the project immediately. “The K-Rail project is implemented by the Pinarayi-led government to benefit money launderers and not with the aim to develop the state,” said Prabhakaran Foundation State Committee chairman A R Sharafan.