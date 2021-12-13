STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

70 acres to be acquired for SilverLine in Kerala's Kollam

Even as protests continue across the state against the government’s ambitious SilverLine project, steps to implement it is  in full swing in the district.

Published: 13th December 2021 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Protest held under the aegis of K-Rail-SilverLine Virudha Janakeeya Samithi in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Even as protests continue across the state against the government’s ambitious SilverLine project, steps to implement it is  in full swing in the district. According to sources, as many as 70 acres of land will be acquired for the proposed station and other amenities, including a maintenance depot, parking zones, entrance-exit ways and a workshop facility.

The land will be acquired from Mukhathala for the station and from Thazhuthala, Thrikkovilvattom, and Vadakkevila areas. Officials have already laid 454 boundary stones in the district as part of land acquisition procedures. So far, the markers have been placed around 8.2 km areas in Parippally, Kalluvathukal and Meenad villages in the presence of the police after a few people objected to the process.

The station is being constructed at a distance of about 7 km from the railway station and will be constructed in an eco-friendly manner as per the guidelines of the Indian Green Build Council. A K-Rail official said the company is adopting construction methods that reduce costs and repair works, ensure employee health and reduce electricity costs.

Delhi-based LKT Engineering Ltd. has been awarded the contract to design the station at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Nedumbassery Airport, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod stations. A well-executed design is expected to be submitted within three months. 

Depots only in Kollam and Kasaragod

Kollam is among the only two districts, the other being Kasaragod, which will boast of a maintenance depot. The facility will come up near the station and will have an automatic wash plant to clean the rakes. Waste from urinals will be treated scientifically.Meanwhile, the Prabhakaran Foundation State Committee has demanded the government to abandon the project immediately. “The K-Rail project is implemented by the Pinarayi-led government to benefit money launderers and not with the aim to develop the state,” said Prabhakaran Foundation State Committee chairman A R Sharafan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SilverLine Kollam
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp