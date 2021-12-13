STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Laity group to not cooperate with Church leadership, boycott cardinal

We will not cooperate with the Church leadership which is trying to destroy the unity of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

Published: 13th December 2021 03:05 AM

Church

Image for representation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the recent order issued by the Syro-Malabar Church on the uniform mode of Holy Mass, Almaya Munnettam, laity organisation of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, has decided not to cooperate with the Church leadership headed by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry who, it alleged, is “deliberately trying to create tensions in the archdiocese”. 

A meeting of Almaya Munnettam organised at Renewal Centre, Kochi, on Sunday decided to completely boycott Cardinal Alencherry and the priests who support him in creating a tense situation in the archdiocese. The meet also urged the gathering to prevent, even by using force, the cardinal from attending any programmes including the feast, blessing, and ordination. Also, the meeting decided to form a Liturgical Action Committee in all parishes and churches under the archdiocese to fight for retaining the old form of celebrating the Holy Mass. 

“We will not cooperate with the Church leadership which is trying to destroy the unity of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. The existing mode of the Holy Mass in the archdiocese should be made permanent by legalising it, rather than allowing dispensation through canon law,” said Riju Kanjookaran, spokesperson of Almaya Munnettam.  

“Through the Liturgical Action Committee to be formed in all parishes under the archdiocese, we will continue our fight to retain the Holy Mass we have been practising for over 50 years,” said a member of the laity organisation. Several representatives of the archdiocese took part in the meeting. 

