Kerala opposition demands judicial probe into state university postings, alleges violation of UGC norms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Empowered by the controversy surrounding Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s scathing letter asking Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take over as the chancellor of state’s universities, an upbeat Opposition has decided to up its ante in the issue.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday sought a judicial probe into the vice-chancellor (VC) appointments, which he alleged were made in violation of UGC norms, in various universities of the state. The move comes close on the heels of the governor publicly criticising the “continuous political interference” in universities. In his letter, Khan had asked the chief minister to amend the Act concerned and assume chancellorship, a post held by the states’ respective governors, so nobody would question the political appointments.

Prior to the assembly elections in April this year, then Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had come out with a slew of allegations against the government on illegal backdoor appointments. However, the criticism had not reflected in the electoral outcome. Now that the governor himself is criticising the government in this regard, the Opposition feels it has been vindicated.

Pointing out to TNIE that the allegations raised by the governor had already been highlighted by the Opposition, Satheesan said: “When the governor signed the file allowing the reappointment of Kannur University VC, the Opposition had expressed its strong displeasure. It seems the governor had sensed danger at the time, as we kept on questioning his decision to give the nod for reappointment. In his letter to Pinarayi, he seems apologetic about it. This shows that he had signed the file under pressure.”