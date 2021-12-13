Kerala: Secretary of Cooperative College in Nilambur booked in POCSO case

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Nilambur police have registered a Pocso case against M Sukumaran, secretary of Cooperative College, Nilambur. A native of Edakkara, Sukumaran is a member of the CPM local committee. The case was registered based on the statements of four girl students of the college.

“We have launched an investigation into the case. Details related to the case can only be revealed after completing the investigation,” said a police officer with Nilambur police station. Meanwhile, leaders of the CPM refuted the claims of the students.

“The party has investigated the matter. The girl students raised the allegations because they hold grudge against him,” said CPM Edakkara area secretary T Ravindran.