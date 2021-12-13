STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: Secretary of Cooperative College in Nilambur booked in POCSO case

A native of Edakkara, Sukumaran is a member of the CPM local committee. The case was registered based on the statements of four girl students of the college. 

Published: 13th December 2021 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, child abuse

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Nilambur police have registered a Pocso case against M Sukumaran, secretary of Cooperative College, Nilambur. A native of Edakkara, Sukumaran is a member of the CPM local committee. The case was registered based on the statements of four girl students of the college. 

“We have launched an investigation into the case. Details related to the case can only be revealed after completing the investigation,” said a police officer with Nilambur police station. Meanwhile, leaders of the CPM refuted the claims of the students. 

“The party has investigated the matter. The girl students raised the allegations because they hold grudge against him,” said  CPM Edakkara area secretary T Ravindran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nilambur pocso case
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp