M V Jayarajan to remain CPM secretary in Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: As expected, M V Jayarajan will continue as the district secretary of CPM in Kannur. The district conference that concluded at Madayi Cooperative Bank auditorium, Eriupram on Sunday, has elected the seasoned comrade to the top position in the district.

For the first time, a woman, N Sukanya, has been elected to the district secretariat. Sukanya, who is a councillor in Kannur corporation is the wife of state committee member and former MLA James Mathew.

M V Jayarajan took over as the Kannur district secretary of the party in 2019 when P Jayarajan, the then party secretary, was chosen to fight the Lok Sabha election from Vadakara.