Man selling ganja in autorickshaw held in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Excise officials have arrested a man selling ganja to customers in his autorickshaw on Sunday. Abhilash, 40, of Chirakkudu Vheedu of Thrikaruva was arrested near the Mankadu Veterinary Hospital based on a tip-off received by circle inspector G Krishnakumar. Excise inspector S Shaji, preventive officer R Manu and civil excise officers Nithin, Sreeraj, Ajith and Julian took part in the operation.

Deputy commissioner B Suresh said intensive raids will be conducted as part of the Christma-New Year special drive by the Excise department.

The officers have requested the public to alert them if they receive any information illegal use of alcohol, drugs and tobacco. The public can contact - 9400069440, CI narcotics squad, and 0474-2767822, narcotic squad office, Kollam, to register their complaints.