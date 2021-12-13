STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Man selling ganja in autorickshaw held in Kerala

Excise officials have arrested a man selling ganja to customers in his autorickshaw on Sunday.

Published: 13th December 2021 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Excise officials have arrested a man selling ganja to customers in his autorickshaw on Sunday. Abhilash, 40, of Chirakkudu Vheedu of Thrikaruva was arrested near the Mankadu Veterinary Hospital based on a tip-off received by circle inspector G Krishnakumar. Excise inspector S Shaji, preventive officer R Manu and civil excise officers Nithin, Sreeraj, Ajith and Julian took part in the operation. 

Deputy commissioner B Suresh said intensive raids will be conducted as part of the Christma-New Year special drive by the Excise department. 

The officers have requested the public to alert them if they receive any information illegal use of alcohol, drugs and tobacco. The public can contact - 9400069440, CI narcotics squad, and 0474-2767822, narcotic squad office, Kollam, to register their complaints. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Autorickshaw ganja seller
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp