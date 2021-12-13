Pothencode murder: Three in custody, more arrests soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a youth was murdered at Pothencode allegedly by 11 members of a rival gang, Thiruvananthapuram Rural police took three persons into custody on Sunday.

Autorickshaw driver Renjith, 34, of Kaniyapuram, who drove some of the goons to the spot, was taken into custody from his wife’s residence at Vanchiyoor early on the day. He was tracked down after his vehicle was spotted from the CCTV footage received by the police. Nidheesh, 24, and Nandheesh, 22, natives of Sasthavattom who were also indirectly involved in the murder, was also taken into custody. However, their arrests are yet to be recorded.

The police, led by senior cops from various stations under the rural limits, are on the look-out for the gang kingpin Ottakam Rajesh and his accomplice Azhoor Unni. Sudeesh, 35, who was murdered on Saturday, was also involved in several crimes. A case was registered against him at Mangalapuram police station after he hacked a youth near Mangalapuram last Monday. He had been absconding since then. The police said he was killed by the rival gang in retaliation.

Rural SP P K Madhu said efforts are on to nab the remaining accused. “We have seized the autorickshaw and motorcycles. All the assailants have been identified. We are verifying the identity of the accused and are taking the friends and relatives of the suspects into custody. Those who have been taken into custody so far are not directly involved in the crime. The 11 gang members are hardcore criminals. We have sought the support of the district crime branch to nab them,” Madhu told TNIE.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm on Saturday at Kalloor near Vengode. The suspects had attacked Sudeesh inside a house where he had undertaken carpentry work a few days ago. Before the murder, they hurled country bombs at the house and even threatened the family members. After hacking Sudeesh several times, the assailants chopped off the youth’s limb and flung it on the road. Sudeesh died while he was being taken to the medical college hospital.

A CCTV visual showed Renjith trying to get rid of the weapons kept inside the autorickshaw. It is learnt that the accused had worked out the crime at a bridge near Mangalapuram two days prior to committing the murder.

Minister criticises delay by police

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil who visited the crime spot on Sunday condemned the incident. He said local police failed to act immediately though the murder took place in broad daylight.