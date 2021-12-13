STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 40 crore during first 25 days of the ongoing pilgrimage season

The total income at the Lord Ayyappa temple here during the first 25 days of the ongoing pilgrimage season ending December 11 touched Rs 40 crore.

The long queue of pilgrims in front of the holy steps at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on Sunday

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The total income at the Lord Ayyappa temple here during the first 25 days of the ongoing pilgrimage season ending December 11 touched Rs 40 crore.

The revenue during the corresponding period in the last season was Rs 4.37 crore, said devaswom sources.
Of the Rs 40-crore total income, proceeds from the sale of aravana prasadam was Rs 15 crore this time as against Rs 1.57 crore in the last season. 

Income from the sale of appam prasadam was Rs 1.75 crore in contrast to Rs 12 lakh last time. Total hundi collection during the period was Rs 14 crore this time as against Rs 1.84 crore in the same period last season. 

Devaswom authorities have started offering accommodation facilities for devotees for night stay at Sannidhanam following the government’s decision to relax the restrictions on the pilgrimage. Six of the total 12 pilgrim shelters were opened to devotees from Saturday.

