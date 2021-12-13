Tourism picks up in Kerala's Idukki district after lull

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Major tourist spots in Idukki witnessed a good rush of visitors from outside the state on Sunday. The abundant rainfall and heavy discharge of water from major reservoirs have helped small waterfalls to reach full splendour.

In anticipation of more tourists visiting the district, authorities have deployed police personnel at vantage points to prevent the visitors from venturing too close to the waterfalls. “The Valanchamkanam waterfall usually dries up by mid-December. However, this year, the waterfall is in full splendour. Tourists thronging Kumily from Kottayam and Kochi via Kottayam-Kumily highway halt at this point to enjoy nature’s beauty,” said Smitha, a local vendor in Valanchamkanam.

“Tourists have been asked not to park vehicles on ‘no parking’ points. As arrivals have increased this week, illegal parking will result in traffic snarl-ups,” said a traffic cop.

Tourists are thronging Munnar, Kanthalloor and Vattavada areas to experience the winter season.