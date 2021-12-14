Arrangements made for Guruvayur Ekadasi

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Guruvayur Devaswom has made all arrangements to welcome the huge crowd of devotees expected at the Sree Guruvayoorappan temple for the Guruvayur Ekadasi celebration on Tuesday.

It is believed that the idol of Lord Krishna was placed at Guruvayur on Ekadasi in the month of Vrischikam as per the Malayalam calendar.

The celebrations at Guruvayur temple started with the Guruvayur Kesavan commemoration on the eve of Ekadasi.

Eleven elephants of Guruvayur Devaswom circumambulated the temple and the pond carrying the photo of Guruvayur Kesavan, which is considered to be the favourite tusker of Lord Krishna.

Tusker Indrasen carried the photo of Guruvayur Kesavan while tusker Balram and Gopi Kannan carried the idols of Sree Krishna and Mahalakshmi.

Devaswom chairman K B Mohandas said people can offer prayers at the temple from 6am to 2pm on Ekadasi day.

“Entry will be restricted by virtual booking. VIP darshan will be not allowed. After 2pm, those who come without virtual booking will be allowed but priority will be given to those who booked first. Arrangements as per Covid protocol have been made for Prasada Oottu (meals) at Anna Lakshmi and other temporary halls,” he said.