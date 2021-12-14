STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF jawan from Kerala dies in a freak fire accident in J&K

While staying guard, the fire, which he had made outside the tent to protect him from cold, accidentally spread into the tent.

Aneesh Joseph

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A BSF jawan from Idukki was reportedly killed after a fire broke out in the tent in which he was staying for surveillance work on the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) border on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Aneesh Joseph of Vaduthalakkunnel house in Kochu Kamakshi village near Kattappana in Idukki.

The incident happened on Monday night at Baramulla on the J & K border. Aneesh was deployed there for surveillance duty. While staying guard, the fire, which he had made outside the tent to protect him from cold, accidentally spread into the tent.

While trying to escape, Aneesh fell down into a 15 feet gorge. Aneesh had suffered a serious head injury in the fall and also sustained burns, which is said to be the cause of his death.

Although Aneesh was rushed to hospital, his life could not be saved. Aneesh’s wife is an official at the Central Reserved Police Force and the couple has two children.

Aneesh’s body will be brought to the Nedumbassery airport on Wednesday. Later it will be brought to his native place in Kochu Kamakshi.

