STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Don't throw out peace-loving league sympathisers to Islamic terror outfits: Kerala CM tells IUML

The chief minister said that IUML has been joining forces with extremist Muslim outfits such as Jamaat-e-Islami, Popular Front.

Published: 14th December 2021 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continued his tirade against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for its stand on the Waqf board issue, warning against its 'soft stance' towards the extremist Islamic outfits will lead to a situation whereby the peace-loving people who rallied behind that party will be thrown to the highly-dangerous Islamic terrorist outfits.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the CPM Ernakulam district conference on Tuesday, the chief minister said that IUML has been joining forces with extremist Muslim outfits such as Jamaat-e-Islami, Popular Front.

"In the Waqf issue, the rally held by the Muslim League and their stand on the issue, are going beyond its earlier position. The League is taking an extreme communal stand on the issue," he said, adding that earlier too, there were criticisms that IUML was adopting a soft stand towards Islamic fundamental organizations.

During the local body polls, this alliance was public. During the Assembly elections, though not direct, there were some arrangements. The change that has now happened should be looked at carefully.

​"The League has adopted the slogans and views of Islamic fundamentalist forces. They have even spoken against the highly revered Muslim community leaders in a humiliating manner. This stance is very dangerous. This will lead to a situation where-in the peace-loving people who rallied behind the League will be thrown into the extreme Islamic fundamental forces," he said.

The IUML should realise what has happened to the Congress, which adopted the soft Hindutva stance. "By adopting an appeasement stance towards Muslim extremist forces, the League will also fall into the same depths that the Congress now finds itself in," he said.

"I have no doubt that the peace-loving forces within the League will come out of this extremist-appeasement policy adopted by the party," the Chief Minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Indian Union Muslim League IUML
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp