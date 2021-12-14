JC Daniel award for Veteran playback singer P Jayachandran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Veteran playback singer P Jayachandran has been selected for the prestigious J C Daniel award for 2020, the highest state government honour for contributions to Malayalam cinema. The award — which carries Rs 5 lakh, citation and a plaque — is given for life-time contribution.

He was chosen by a jury chaired by acclaimed director and JC Daniel award-winner Adoor Gopalakrishnan and comprising director Renji Panicker, actor Seema, Chalachithra Academy chairman Kamal and principal secretary (culture) Rani George as members.

Jayachandran, who has been active in the field of Malayalam playback singing, has made an indelible mark in the field, observed the jury.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award on December 23 at a function slated to be held at the Secretariat Durbar Hall.

Jayachandran made his debut in Malayalam cinema with the song ‘Oru Mullappoomalayumay’ composed by P Bhaskaran for the film ‘Kunjali Marakkar’ in 1965.

He has so far sung more than 10,000 songs in different languages.

He received the national award for best singer in 1986, and the state award five times.

Jayachandran is the 28th person to get the top honour, instituted in 1992.