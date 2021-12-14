Kerala gets HC nod to go ahead with EWS survey among forward communities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Monday received the High Court’s nod to conduct the proposed sample survey meant to ascertain the economically weaker sections (EWS) among forward communities in Kerala.

The court also directed the state government to file an affidavit explaining the status of the Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai Commission’s recommendation for a comprehensive socio-economic survey of all the communities in the state.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan issued the directive on a petition filed by Nair Service Society general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, challenging the government’s sanction to conduct a random sample survey among forward communities.

The petitioner had alleged that the survey would detrimentally affect the members of the Nair community which had been suffering serious financial setbacks for several years but were not eligible for reservation until the 103rd constitutional amendment.

The earlier commission headed by Justice Ramakrishna Pillai had recommended a socio-economic-community survey and population census covering all communities in the state, and the recommendation by the present commission was contrary to that of its predecessor, the plea said.

After the government pleader and the standing counsel appearing for the present commission submitted that the proposed survey had nothing to do with the recommendations made by Justice Pillai’s commission or EWS reservation, the court held the state can go ahead with the sample survey among forward communities.

However, when there is a recommendation to conduct a comprehensive survey as evident by Clause 2 (m) of the report submitted in February 2019, the government should take a specific stand on the same, the court held.

‘Court admitted NSS’ demands’

KOTTAYAM: Nair Service Society (NSS) general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the High Court has admitted the two demands raised by the organisation with regard to the sample survey initiated by the government to determine EWs among the forward commu-nities.

Responding to the HC order, Nair said the order completely allayed the concerns of the organisation with regard to the survey.