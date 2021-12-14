STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala government agrees to meet striking resident doctors on Tuesday

The patient care in medical college hospitals has been affected since December 9 when the residents boycotted emergency services.

Resident doctors protest in front of Secretariat on Monday. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government has agreed for a meeting with the striking resident doctors on Tuesday, as the ongoing strike has affected the functioning of most of the medical colleges.

While the resident doctors have been demanding a meeting with Health Minister Veena George, she had maintained that the government had done enough to address the issues raised by the protesters. 

On Monday, the situation worsened as the house surgeons too joined the strike demanding better work conditions. 

The health minister’s personal staff met the representatives of Kerala House Surgeon’s Association 21-22 and agreed to address their concerns including the arrest of a bystander who assaulted a woman house surgeon at the Alappuzha medical college hospital.  

“We will be ending our strike on Tuesday morning, based on the assurance given to us on Monday. The arrest of the culprit was delayed because of a delay in completing the funeral. We will decide on our future plan of action based on the government’s move,” said Dr Ashin Anand, president of the Kerala House Surgeon’s Association 21-22.

The resident doctors have demanded the government ease their workload by appointing enough Non-Academic Junior Residents (NAJR), increase their stipend by four percent, and intervene to speed up the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) postgraduate counselling for 2021. 

At the same time, Dr Remla Beevi, the medical education director, said the strike did not affect the  functioning of medical colleges. 

“We have rearranged the duties of doctors to manage the situation. Even senior doctors have been asked to be on duty to overcome the shortage,” she said. 

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) offered support to the strike, writing to the health minister regarding the implication of the strike.

