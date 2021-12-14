Kerala government’s claim of non-interference in Kannur VC appointment falls flat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to the government’s assertion that it has not intervened in the appointment of Kannur University vice-chancellor, two letters written by Higher Education Minister R Bindu to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on the matter have come out in the open.

The letters, both written on November 22 and accessed by TNIE, recommended cancellation of the notification inviting applications for new Vice Chancellor and also sought reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran to the post.

In the first letter, Bindu, in her capacity as pro-chancellor of the university, reminded the Governor that Ravindran’s tenure was ending the next day (November 23).

Interestingly, Bindu’s letter came nearly a month after the governor constituted a search committee to select a new vice-chancellor and the process was underway.

Bindu wrote the letter even though the pro-chancellor has no role in VC selection.

Referring to Ravindran as “an eminent academician and able administrator,” Bindu goes on to narrate his academic and administrative achievements.

“Kannur University, under his able leadership, rose to eminence as one of the prominent universities in the country. It is therefore my considered opinion that Dr Gopinath Ravindran may be allowed to continue for another term as vice -chancellor,” the minister said.

Bindu said Ravindran’s continuation will immensely benefit Kannur University. She also reminded that Section 10 (10) of the Kannur University Act provides for the re-appointment of an incumbent vice -chancellor for a second term and does not stipulate any restriction on age.

On the basis of the minister’s letter, the notification inviting applications to select new VC was withdrawn on the same day.

The second letter, also written on November 22, acknowledges the cancellation of the notification.

The series of letters shows that the entire process was rushed through on the eve of Gopinath’s last day in office.

“I consider it my privilege to propose the name of Dr Gopinath Ravindran, the present incumbent vice-chancellor to be re-appointed as vice-chancellor of Kannur University for a second continuous term beginning from 24-11-2021,” the minister wrote to the governor.

Petition in HC against Kufos VC appointment

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has received a petition challenging the appointment of K Riji john as the VC of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos).

As per the plea filed by Dr K K Vijayan from Kochi, the selection committee had recommended Riji’s appoin-tment without ascertaining his credentials.

UGC regulations require a VC candidate to have at least 10 years of experience as a professor, the petitioner pointed out, adding that the selection committee did not mention Riji’s experience in the field of academic excellence, exposure to higher education in the country and abroad, or experience in academics and governance before making the recommendation.