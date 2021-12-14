Kerala: Irritated by baby’s cry, mom hits 27-day-old’s head against wall

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Irritated by the baby’s continuous crying, a 21-year-old woman in Pazhavangadi allegedly killed her 27-day-old boy by hitting his head against the wall, the police said. Blessy Michael of Neendoor in Kottayam has been arrested. The incident took place on December 8.

Ranni Inspector of Police M R Suresh said Blessy, who gave birth during the eighth month of pregnancy, confessed to smashing the baby’s head against the wall.

“The baby was taken to the Ranni Taluk Hospital on the night of December 8. The postmortem was done at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital and the report said the injuries on the back of the head led to the baby’s death,” the officer said. Police said her husband Benny works as a home nurse with a charitable trust at Ranni.

At the time of the incident, Benny was away working. When the child started to cry continuously, Blessy hit its head against the wall and the child went quiet.

“Then she went to wash clothes. However, upon returning, she noticed that the child was not moving. She took the boy to her husband and told him that the child had fell unconscious. That is when they took the infant to the hospital,” Suresh said.