LDF launches political campaign against Kerala Governor

On Monday, CPI mouthpiece Janayugom daily wrote a hard hitting editorial criticising the governor’s style.

Kerala CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Even as the chief minister openly expressed the willingness of the government to settle recent issues with governor Arif Mohammed Khan, the LDF is gearing up to expose the agenda of the governor politically.

The understanding between CPM and CPI leaderships is to challenge the allegations of the governor politically while the government would do everything possible to clear the misunderstanding with Raj Bhavan.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran asked the governor not to compel the assembly to amend Acts and remove him as chancellor, while CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan found governor’s action ‘mysterious’.

SFI national president V P Sanu asked the governor to relieve the office if he is uncomfortable holding that.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was in Kochi to attend the CPM district conference beginning on Tuesday, held a discussion with advocate general K Gopalakrishna Kurup at Aluva.

After the hour-long meeting, the AG told reporters that he didn’t give legal opinion on Kannur VC appointment to the governor.

“The AG’s duty is not to give opinion to the governor,” he said, adding that the government had sought his opinion on the issue.

Later speaking to TNIE, the AG said meeting with the CM was a routine affair. On the Kannur University VC reappointment issue, Kurup said the hearing in the petition against the reappointment of Kannur University is complete, and the court has reserved it for order. 

The Janayugom editorial alleged that this was not the first time that the governor behaved without understanding the greatness of his position.

“He has taken a collision course with the government several times. Controversy over not reading out certain parts of policy address and open criticism of government’s policies were part of that,” said the editorial. 

Alleging that the complaints of Governor Khan lacked merit, the CPI mouthpiece claimed there might be some mala fide intention behind his act.

“When there has been a debate on the relevance of gubernatorial role going strong, he is trying to create controversy and win media attention,” it alleged. 

Acknowledging the editorial, Kanam said the governor became the chancellor of universities by virtue of the Acts passed by the assembly.

“The house has the freedom to cancel that too,” he said.

Kanam also criticised the governor for breaching the secrecy of internal communication between Raj Bhavan and government. 

Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Kodiyeri said there was something mysterious behind the recent actions of the governor.

Echoing what Pinarayi said on Sunday, Kodiyeri said the government didn’t want a confrontation with the governor. He hoped that the government and the governor would settle the issues amicably.

In New Delhi, Sanu said the chancellorship was not a Constitutional responsibility of the governor. He said the CM can take up the responsibility and the assembly may pass a resolution accordingly.

‘Rectify mistake now’ 

KOLLAM: Opposition leader V D Satheesan on Monday asked Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to rectify the mistake regarding the appointment of Kannur University VC, which he himself has admitted to be illegal.

“Universities in Kerala are not the departments of AKG centre. The crisis in higher education sector is deep. Talented candidates are not even applying for faculty position. Everybody knows that each of the vacancies is reserved for the relative of some CPM leader,” he said.

