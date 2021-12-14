More people allowed at public events as Kerala government relaxes COVID norms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has further relaxed Covid restrictions by allowing more people to attend festivals and other public functions.

A decision in this regard was taken at a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

As many as 300 people will be allowed to attend festivals, socio-cultural and political events in open venues, while only 150 people will be permitted in closed halls and rooms.

Earlier, it was 200 people in open venues and 100 in closed venues.

However, the meeting decided to limit the number of people attending funeral and marriage functions in open spaces to 200 and 100 in closed spaces.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the state reporting its first Omicron case, the review meeting directed the health department to identify the formation of clusters (large number of people in a small area turning positive in Covid test).

It has been decided to send more samples from the clusters for genetic sequencing to determine if the Covid infection is due to the Omicron variant.

The CM informed that 36 contacts of the Ernakulam native who tested positive for Omicron variant of Covid are under isolation. He also urged the people to wear three-layer or N95 masks.

The meeting also decided against extending school hours till evening.

Steps should be taken to provide medical care if students attending schools develop Covid symptoms.

The teachers should have a general understanding on the post-Covid diseases, the CM said.