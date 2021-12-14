STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

More people allowed at public events as Kerala government relaxes COVID norms

As many as 300 people will be allowed to attend festivals, socio-cultural and political events in open venues, while only 150 people will be permitted in closed halls and rooms.

Published: 14th December 2021 01:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government has further relaxed Covid restrictions by allowing more people to attend festivals and other public functions.

A decision in this regard was taken at a Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

As many as 300 people will be allowed to attend festivals, socio-cultural and political events in open venues, while only 150 people will be permitted in closed halls and rooms.

Earlier, it was 200 people in open venues and 100 in closed venues.

However, the meeting decided to limit the number of people attending funeral and marriage functions in open spaces to 200 and 100 in closed spaces.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the state reporting its first Omicron case, the review meeting directed the health department to identify the formation of clusters (large number of people in a small area turning positive in Covid test). 

It has been decided to send more samples from the clusters for genetic sequencing to determine if the Covid infection is due to the Omicron variant.

The CM informed that 36 contacts of the Ernakulam native who tested positive for Omicron variant of Covid are under isolation. He also urged the people to wear three-layer or N95 masks. 

The meeting also decided against extending school hours till evening.

Steps should be taken to provide medical care if students attending schools develop Covid symptoms.

The teachers should have a general understanding on the post-Covid diseases, the CM said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 kerala Lockdown Omicron
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp