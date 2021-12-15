STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPI state conference likely by end of September 2022 in Thiruvananthapuram

A final decision will be taken at the two-day state council meet from Wednesday, December 15, 2021. 

CPIM flags used for representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The CPI is likely to hold its state conference in September next year in the state capital, ahead of the 24th Party Congress in October 2022. The party state executive which met on Tuesday came to an understanding to hold the state conference in Thiruvananthapuram. A final decision will be taken at the two-day state council meet from Wednesday, December 15, 2021. 

Meanwhile, the CPI leadership has backed the opinion expressed by party mouthpiece Janayugam that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan behaved without understanding the greatness of his position. 

Responding to media, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran evaded questions on Opposition’s demands seeking the  Higher Education Minister’s resignation. 

