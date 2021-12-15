‘Kuruva’ gang triggers panic in Kerala, but police say there is no proof

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A fear psychosis in the wake of the suspected presence of the so-called ‘Kuruva’ gang, the notorious band of Tamil Nadu-based robbers, has gripped several districts despite no hard evidence emerging of their arrival in the state.

Though many robberies and attempted thefts allegedly by the ‘Kuruva’ gang were reported from several districts, police officers said that they have not been able to find irrefutable proof against the Tamil Nadu robbers. They suspect that these may well be the handiwork of local thieves, who could be taking advantage of the notoriety of the Kuruva gang to evade detection.

The name ‘Kuruva’ gang first started doing the rounds in the state when CCTV footage of three persons clad only in their innerwear and carrying lethal weapons were seen moving around at 2am in Athirampuzha grama panchayat in Kottayam on November 26. The footage was widely circulated on social media, spreading fear in the region. Subsequently, there were reports that an unidentified group had arrived in Thrikkel and Manankapadam areas comprising ward five, six, and seven of Athirampuzha grama panchayat. Attempted break-ins were also reported at five houses in the region.

Concerns arose over whether the Kuruva gang had arrived in Kottayam as CCTV footage from the Thalayolaparambu area in the district showed three persons, who resembled those seen in the earlier CCTV footage from Athirampuzha. However, officers said that this could not be confirmed. But, they advised people to remain vigilant at night. Local residents formed small groups to carry out night patrols.

The attempted burglaries took place around 2 am. The gang fled the scene when a family woke up during an attempted burglary at Athirampuzha. “The robbers attempted to break into the houses situated near small roads. We could not say whether the ‘Kuruva’ gang was behind the incidents. Though there were attempted thefts at about five houses in the area on November 26, only a pair of anklets was lost,” said Nazir P M, who coordinated the patrolling carried out by the local residents in Athirampuzha. The youth wing of residents’ association conducted night patrolling from December 3 to 7 as part of stepping up the surveillance.

Within days of the incident, theft of a gold chain belonging to a woman was reported at Thiruvizha near Cherthala in Alappuzha. The woman, who resisted the theft, was attacked by the robber. Attempted thefts occurred at several houses on the day. Naturally, the incident was interpreted as the handiwork of ‘Kuruva’gang. The latest reports came from Thodupuzha, where local residents alleged that the notorious TN gang was behind the spate of recent thefts reported in the area.

Kottayam district police chief D Shilpa ruled out the involvement of the Kuruva gang behind the recent incidents. “That was not ‘Kuruva’ gang and the fear was due to the fact that persons seen in the video resembled those of the robbery gang. We have intensified night patrols,” she said. Earlier this year, ‘Kuruva’ gang had struck at various places near the Walayar border. Hailing from ‘Thiruttu gramam’ in Tamil Nadu, the gang is known for its shocking brutality and the willingness to go to any extend to commit thefts.