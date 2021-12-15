Pinarayi to IUML: Don’t throw the mild to radical groups

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continued his tirade against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for its stand on the Waqf Board issue, warning against its ‘soft stance’ towards extremist Islamic outfits will lead to a situation whereby the peace-loving people who rallied behind that party will be thrown to the highly-dangerous Islamic terrorist outfits.

Speaking at the inaugural session of CPM Ernakulam district conference here on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, he said that IUML has been joining forces with extremist Muslim outfits such as Jamaat-e-Islami and Popular Front. “In the Waqf issue, the rally taken out by the Muslim League and its stand on the issue are going beyond its earlier position. The League is taking an extreme communal stand on the issue,” he said, adding that earlier too, there were criticisms that IUML was adopting a soft stand towards Islamic fundamental organisations.

During the local body polls, this alliance was public. During the Assembly elections, though not direct, there were some arrangements. The change that has now happened should be looked at carefully.

“The League has adopted the slogans and views of Islamic fundamentalist forces. They have even spoken against the highly revered Muslim community leaders in a humiliating manner. This stance is very dangerous. This will lead to a situation wherein the peace-loving people who rallied behind the League will be thrown into the extreme Islamic fundamental forces,” he said.

The IUML should realise what has happened to the Congress, which adopted the soft Hindutva stance. “By adopting an appeasement stance towards Muslim extremist forces, the League will also fall into the same depths that the Congress now finds itself in,” he said.

“I have no doubt that the peace-loving forces within the League will come out of this extremist-appeasement policy adopted by the party,” the Chief Minister said.