STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Woman hacks husband to death in Kerala's Puthuppally

The incident came to light when the neighbours checked the house by 8.30am as no one was seen outside it. 

Published: 15th December 2021 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  A 49-year-old man was hacked to death reportedly by his wife at Puthuppally near here on Tuesday. The deceased is Mathew Abraham, aka Siju, who hailed from Padanilam house, Perumkavu at Payyappadi. The Kottayam West police took Biju’s wife Rosanna, 45, into custody. Biju was an autorickshaw driver. 

The police said the incident occurred around 5.30am. Rosanna, who recently showed symptoms of mental disturbance, hacked Biju with an axe and left the house with their six-year-old son. The incident came to light when the neighbours checked the house by 8.30am as no one was seen outside it. Later, the police found the woman and child near St Mary’s Church at Manarcadu.  Biju married Rosanna, who hails from Bodimettu in Tamil Nadu, around nine years ago. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puthuppally Kerala murder Kerala crimes
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp