Woman hacks husband to death in Kerala's Puthuppally

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A 49-year-old man was hacked to death reportedly by his wife at Puthuppally near here on Tuesday. The deceased is Mathew Abraham, aka Siju, who hailed from Padanilam house, Perumkavu at Payyappadi. The Kottayam West police took Biju’s wife Rosanna, 45, into custody. Biju was an autorickshaw driver.

The police said the incident occurred around 5.30am. Rosanna, who recently showed symptoms of mental disturbance, hacked Biju with an axe and left the house with their six-year-old son. The incident came to light when the neighbours checked the house by 8.30am as no one was seen outside it. Later, the police found the woman and child near St Mary’s Church at Manarcadu. Biju married Rosanna, who hails from Bodimettu in Tamil Nadu, around nine years ago.