STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPI appoints PP Suneer as chairman of Kerala Housing Board

The state council finalised the 15 party nominees to be appointed as heads of different boards and corporations allotted to CPI.

Published: 16th December 2021 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

CPI leader PP Suneer

CPI leader PP Suneer (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI leader PP Suneer will be the new Housing Board chairman. The party state council meet on Wednesday decided to appoint the senior leader from Malappuram, who is now a state executive member, to the post. The state council finalised the 15 party nominees to be appointed as heads of different boards and corporations allotted to CPI.

CPI state executive member V Chamunni from Palakkad is the new chairman of Kerafed while executive member and CPI state Control Commission chairman CP Murali from Kannur will head SIDCO.  Meanwhile, the CPI state council decided to begin party branch conferences from February 10. 

The state conference will be held in the capital in the first week of October 2022. It has been decided to complete the membership campaign by January 30. "Lower party units will scrutinise the persons who joined the party to decide who should be given membership," said a source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PP Suneer CPI Kerala Housing Board
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Representational Image
Odisha man acquitted after 18 years in prison
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp