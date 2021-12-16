CPI appoints PP Suneer as chairman of Kerala Housing Board

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI leader PP Suneer will be the new Housing Board chairman. The party state council meet on Wednesday decided to appoint the senior leader from Malappuram, who is now a state executive member, to the post. The state council finalised the 15 party nominees to be appointed as heads of different boards and corporations allotted to CPI.

CPI state executive member V Chamunni from Palakkad is the new chairman of Kerafed while executive member and CPI state Control Commission chairman CP Murali from Kannur will head SIDCO. Meanwhile, the CPI state council decided to begin party branch conferences from February 10.

The state conference will be held in the capital in the first week of October 2022. It has been decided to complete the membership campaign by January 30. "Lower party units will scrutinise the persons who joined the party to decide who should be given membership," said a source.