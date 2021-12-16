Decent burial of body more important than legal formalities: Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that the laws of procedure, whether statutory or otherwise, cannot be a hurdle for the early burial of a body if the relatives and friends of the deceased request the same.

“Nowadays, if an unnatural death happened, the bereaved family members cannot sit in their house, but they have to queue up in front of the police station for an early inquest and thereafter in front of the hospital for conducting the postmortem promptly. This is not only the worry of the bereaved family but also of people’s representatives like the local MLA, panchayat president, ward member etc. Everybody will be either in the police station or in the hospital to get the body released early so that the relatives can see the mortal remains, pay homage and complete their customary religious rites,” observed the court.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan made the observation while directing the state government to provide all infrastructure including medical and paramedical staff so as to enable night postmortem in five medical college hospitals — Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kozhikode — within six months. The court also directed the government to deploy necessary staff for night autopsy in General Hospital, Kasaragod, within a month.

The order came on a petition filed by Dr Hitesh Sankar T S, secretary, Kerala Medico-Legal Society, and Dr Jiju V S of Malappuram, seeking a directive to the government to provide the manpower and facilities for this. The court observed that the right to dignity and fair treatment is not only available to a living man but also to the body of a deceased.

“The decent burial of a body immediately after the death, if the kith and kin of the person if so wish, is far more important than certain legal formalities to be completed if it is an unnatural death. The obligation of the state to do the needful in such a situation is paramount,” said the court.

The court held the state chief secretary will convene a meeting of officials of the home department including the state police chief and the health department to see that the inquest and postmortem of a body in an unnatural death case are completed within a time limit.

The chief secretary will issue a circular fixing the time limit for conducting the inquest and postmortem. This is the duty of state machinery and the body should be released to the bereaved family after these procedures within a time limit, to be prescribed by the chief secretary, and this should be mentioned in the circular.

The circular should mention that disciplinary action will be taken against officers who delay them. The expense for taking the body in an unnatural death case to hospital for postmortem and other places if necessary for conducting the inquest should be met by the state.