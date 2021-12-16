Four more in Kerala test positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Four more cases of Covid variant Omicron have been confirmed in the state, Health Minister Veena George said here on Wednesday. Total number of Omicron cases in the state thus went up to five.

Veena told mediapersons here that two of the four fresh cases were the wife and mother-in-law of the Ernakulam native, who was the first to test positive for the variant in the state. Of the other two, one is a Thiruvananthapuram native who had come back from the UK and the other an Ernakulam native who just returned from Congo, the minister said.

Contacts of all the infected persons were being identified and their flight details were being collected, said Veena. The minister asked everyone to exercise caution. "The condition of the Omicron patients is satisfactory," the minister said. So far, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 32, followed by Rajasthan at 17.

Cases have also been reported in Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Telangana (2), West Bengal (1), Andhra Pradesh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and union territories of Delhi (6) and Chandigarh (1). The Omicron variant was first detected in the country in Bengaluru with two people testing positive.