Go to panel: SC to Kerala on Mullaperiyar dam water release

NEW DELHI: The apex court has told Kerala to approach the supervisory committee on the issue of release of water from the Mullaperiyar dam by TN.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilker observed it cannot involve in the day-to-day administration of the dam. Jaideep Gupta, appearing for Kerala, told the bench TN must give 24-hour notice before releasing water as it leads to flooding.

“Since TN , which is operating the dam, released huge amounts of water at night without notice over the past several days when the water level reached the upper limit of 142 feet, it led to the flooding of several houses,” he said. Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, appearing for Tamil Nadu, submitted that the application was interlinked with the rule curve issue, which is under consideration of the court.

The SC said: “You may have political compulsion outside, but not in courtroom. You are making statements against each other, all political observations are being made. We are not concerned with that. Please understand what we are saying.”

It told Kerala that when there is a committee to look into all the aspects, the court would say that even the aspect of release of water can be looked into by the committee.

“The committee is the best judge for that. When to release is its prerogative. Your representative is in the committee. He will take care of that. We will not pass any direction to the committee to take a particular decision or not take it,” Justice Khanwilkar said.

“The committee will take into account requests for release of water so that the need can be considered. Whether release is necessary or not, let that be decided by the committee. Every activity has to be a consensual activity. If the committee says it is not supposed to be released, then it will not be released,” he added.

Mullaperiyar dam, situated on the Periyar and which supplies water to five districts of Tamil Nadu, has been a contentious issue between the two states.

While Kerala has been maintaining for the past few decades that the dam is unsafe, Tamil Nadu has all along vouched for its safety.