Kerala Agricultural University's biotechnology conclave ends

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 'SymBIOT - Celebrating Biotech', a two-day biotechnology conclave, concluded at Kerala Agricultural University's College of Agriculture at Vellayani on Wednesday. The conclave was organised by students of the 2018 batch of BSc- MSc (integrated) biotechnology course in association with the departments of plant biotechnology and agricultural extension.

Former minister KK Shailaja inaugurated the conclave in online mode. The function was presided over by A Anilkumar, dean, faculty of agriculture and Roy Stephen, associate director, Regional Agricultural Research Station, Vellayani.

Seema B, professor and head, associate director of extension (SZ), department of agricultural extension and Esakkimuthu M, assistant professor, department of agricultural extension, offered felicitations. The online inaugural session was followed by a webinar on ‘Magnetic nanoparticles for medical usage’ by Ali Alsuraifi from the University of Basrah, Iraq.

Another webinar titled ‘From academia to entrepreneurship’ was handled by Dr Sunitha Chandran of Sree Chitra Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology TIMed.