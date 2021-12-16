Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, police department slammed at CPM Kattakkada conference

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the police department under him came in for severe criticism at the CPM Kattakkada area conference which concluded here on Wednesday. Delegates also criticised chief minister's one-upmanship in cabinet formation and the government's functioning.

Condemning the functioning of the police department delegates pointed to the increasing presence of RSS in the force. Certain delegates went to the extent of saying that police have been sold to the RSS. "There are many RSS workers within the police force. There are Sangh Parivar sleeper cells operating in the force, but the state government and the chief minister have failed to control them," said sources.

Pinarayi was also criticised for displaying his autocratic tendencies after the LDF government retained power. Some delegates were critical of the way new ministers were chosen and pointed out that the functioning of ministers were not up to the mark.

Even when the party claims that most decisions were taken collectively, some are actually arbitrary in nature, some delegates felt. "The functioning of the CM's office and the home department drew criticism due to police lapses. This too was reflected in the area conference," a leader said.

The CPI leadership as well as the revenue department under the party too drew flak at the meet. The CPI has been putting the Left front on the defensive on crucial issues, many felt. The delegates referred to how the government found itself on the back foot due to the Muttil tree-felling row. K-Rail project and appointments in the project too come under criticism.