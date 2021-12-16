PG doctors' strike to continue in Kerala; next round of talks on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association doctors have decided to continue their strike after the talks with Health Minister Veena George failed.

She assured the striking PG doctors that a committee will be constituted to examine whether they are overburdened to work for long hours or not. The ongoing strike by KMPGA doctors entered its 15th day on Wednesday.

The talks which lasted for almost four hours saw Veena George apprising the striking doctors that the committee will examine whether their work is being initiated as per the residency manual or not.

This decision was taken after the PG doctors complained about undertaking strenuous work continuously for 48 to 72 hours due to inadequate number of resident doctors for duty. She also informed that the state government has taken steps to increase the resident doctors’ stipend.

"The committee will be constituted within a month to examine in which sectors the PG doctors are having excess work. We had sought the help of the finance department twice to increase PG doctors’ stipend," said Veena.

The striking PG doctors had demanded the state government to appoint 700 non-academic junior doctors immediately, send an affidavit to the Centre on the inordinate delay in NEET - PG allotment and also to restore 4 per cent annual hike in stipend.