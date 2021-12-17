Annoying complainants a curse to state: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Annoying complainants are standing in the way of development of the state even as the state government is taking investment-friendly measures, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“These people will send complaints when an enterprise is started. They will create hassles to the entrepreneurs by sending complaints to offices ranging from the President to the panchayat. They want the entrepreneur to meet them to resolve the issue,” Pinarayi said after inaugurating the Lulu Mall at Akkulam here on Thursday.

The chief minister termed such complainants as a “curse” of the state. “They should be identified. They claim to uphold public interest. But in reality they are against the state and its development,” he said.

The CM said new ventures should start in the state. More modern employment facilities should be arranged. The government did many things to resolve the issues faced by prospective entrepreneurs.

Licence for ventures with an investment of Rs 50 crore and more will be granted in seven days. MSMEs need to secure the licence only within three years of operation.

A centralised inspection system has been launched. 4,700 new MSMEs have been started. Pinarayi launded Lulu Group for working for the welfare of Kerala and its people.

“Lulu Group chairman and managing director Yusuffali M A is an unofficial ambassador of the state. He has taken up matters of Kerala with various governments and country heads. He is taking good care of his staffers,” he said.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, who presided over the event, said Yusuffali was a pride of Keralites the world over. The state is facing an economic slowdown along with the pandemic. Ventures like the Lulu Mall will boost economic activity, he said.

‘CM taking great steps for state’s devpt’

Welcoming the guests, Yusuffali said it was his duty and responsibility to invest in Kerala first than any other Indian state. The chief minister is taking untiring great steps for the development of Kerala, he said.

A galaxy of dignitaries including UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister G R Anil, M P Shashi Tharoor, MLA Kadakampally Surendran, former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, opposition deputy leader P K Kunhalikutty, UAE ambassador to India Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman Albanna, actor Mammootty, bureaucrats, senior officers and religious leaders were present.