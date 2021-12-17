Resident doctors call off strike in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The postgraduate doctors on Thursday decided to end their strike following assurance from the chief minister’s office that their grievances will be addressed at the earliest. The doctors will resume duties from Friday.

Their demands included appointment of 700 temporary staff and 4% annual stipend hike besides asking the centre to expedite the NEET counselling, which has been delayed by over a year. The Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association de-escalated the protest and attended emergency duties on Thursday. However, it decided to continue its boycott of other duties.

The decision to attend emergency duties was based following health minister Veena George’s assurance that the demands would be considered favourably. During the meeting, Veena agreed to form a three-member committee to ensure that the work arrangements of PG doctors are done as per the residency manual.