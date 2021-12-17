Salafi group resents raising girls’ legal age of marriage

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Wisdom Islamic Organisation, a Salafi group in Kerala, has asked the Central government to withdraw from the move to increase the legal age for marriage for girls from 18 years to 21 as it seen as part of the imposition of ‘undeclared uniform civil code.

’In a statement issued here on Thursday, Wisdom state general secretary T K Ashraf said the decision will have far-reaching consequences in the country where communities live in different social situations.

“The necessity for increasing the age from 18 years to 21 in not known. What is the relevance of the legislation as no medical study indicates any psychological or physiological problems if girls are married off at the age of 18,” he said.

Ashraf added that it is curious that the age for marriage is increased to 21 years in a country where people can elect their representatives and own properties after turning 18. As per the existing law, 18-year-olds can have sex with mutual consent but should wait till 21 years to get married, he added.

“Family ties after the marriage are the backbone of the social security and illegal relations will lead to sexual anarchy. The stipulation that girls should wait to become 21 to marry is an affront to individual freedom and religious beliefs,” Ashraf said.

Bishops council welcomes move

Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) has called the Union Cabinet’s decision to bring uniformity in the marriageable age of men and women a positive move.

“The Church is going ahead by recognising the law of the land, respecting it, and cooperating with it. Education remains a key factor, and by the age of 21 years, women will have an opportunity to complete graduation, just like men. That will pave way for mature relationships and a healthy family. With an education and a proper jobs, they will also be self-reliant. Therefore, we view the decision in a positive light,” said Fr Paul Simenthy, secretary of KCBC Family Commission.