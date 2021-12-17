SilverLine draws flak at CPI meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Left government proceeds with the SilverLine project, the ambitious semi-high speed rail project has now drawn the ire of a section of CPI leaders.

At the party state council meet on Thursday, a few leaders pointed out the environmental issues that would arise due to the project and lack of feasibility, while some others urged that concerns raised by the people should be given due consideration.

The CPI leadership however chose to reject all such observations and said that the government will address them, while going ahead with the project, as it was part of the LDF manifesto. The feasibility of the project was also questioned at the meet. Some of them pointed out that the project may never turn out to be economically viable.

At a time when people suffer from various fallouts due to the raging pandemic, such a project ought not to be the government’s priority, they felt.

“Nobody has any clarity about the project. There are widespread concerns among the masses with regard to the environment as well as the actual process of project implementation. The state council members pointed out that these should be addressed,” said a source.

They further added that the CPI should not spoil its pro-environment image, as there is yet no satisfactory explanation from the part of the government regarding the project. Even while implementing projects proposed in the manifesto, such issues should be taken into account, they opined.

In his reply to discussions at the state council, secretary Kanam Rajendran said Silverline was a project promised in the LDF manifesto, and hence the government is bound to implement the same.

He reiterated that the government will address all concerns raised by people. He also criticised the Opposition UDF for its negative approach regarding the project.

Later speaking at the media briefing, Kanam Rajendran fully justified the project. The CPI secretary said it’s natural for people to raise concerns when new projects like SilverLine come up. The government will address the people’s concerns. Opposing new developmental initiatives cannot be termed as a revolutionary move, he added.

Kanam also criticised UDF MPs approaching the Centre against the project. “This may be the first time Kerala MPs have opposed a project aimed at the state’s development. It amounts to a betrayal of the state’s interests,” said Kanam. When asked about Shashi Tharoor not signing the UDF MPs’ representation to the Centre, Kanam said that is for Tharoor to clarify.

To questions on both CPM and CPI opposing big-ticket projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and the Pune-Nasik High Speed train, Kanam said political parties in respective states adopt stances, according to prevailing situations in each state.

There was lack of vigil by minister Bindu, say leaders

Higher Education Minister R Bindu drew flak at the meet. The council observed that there was lack of vigil from the part of the minister. Referring to the CPM interfering in higher education sector, some council members said the minister recommending for VC appointment should have been avoided.

“Some council members said excluding the chief minister, most in the state cabinet lack experience. They should take extra vigil while taking a decision. It’s applicable to party ministers too. Lack of such vigil is what led to the current issue,” said a source.