STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Victim’s vague words insufficient to attract rape offence: Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court found that the petitioner is not guilty of the offence charged against him, and was accordingly acquitted.

Published: 17th December 2021 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A mere statement by a victim in her testimony that “the accused hugged and impregnated her” without any indication about penetration is insufficient to attract the offence of rape, the Kerala High Court has observed.

The court also held that a vague statement would not be a substitute for the statutory mandate. Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the order while allowing an appeal filed by Ranjith, a convict in a rape case, seeking to quash the trial court’s order awarding seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.

The HC found that the petitioner is not guilty of the offence charged against him, and was accordingly acquitted.

“There is no cogent and reliable evidence to show that the accused committed rape on the victim as alleged by the prosecution,” the court said.

The victim had alleged that the accused, who was a frequent visitor to her house, pretended love and expressed a desire to marry her. She deposed that the accused made her believe that his relatives would officially come and meet her with the marriage proposal.

Thereafter, the accused impregnated the victim which she came to know only when she was taken to a doctor due to vomiting.

The petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the only incriminating part in the testimony was that the “accused hugged and impregnated me”.

"There is no other evidence to suggest penetrative sexual intercourse. No DNA test was conducted to find out the paternity of the child. The trial court and the appeal court found that oral testimony of the victim and her mother are sufficient to suggest sexual intercourse. Section 375 of IPC shows that to commit ‘rape’, a man must have ‘sexual intercourse with a woman’," the counsel contended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Kerala HC Kerala Kerala Rape Crime Against Women
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp