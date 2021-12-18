STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 days on, government doctors’ stir continues in front of Kerala secretariat

The standing protest by the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) in front of the Secretariat completed 10 days on Friday.

Published: 18th December 2021 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The standing protest by the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) in front of the Secretariat completed 10 days on Friday. The doctors started the open protest demanding better pay and service conditions from December 8. Though the government held talks with the doctors, KGMOA decided to continue the strike in the absence of firm assurance. 

The KGMOA Malappuram unit led the protest on Friday and the Kozhikode unit will lead the protest on Saturday. The KGMOA represents the doctors under the Directorate of Health Service. They started the protest against the cut in basic pay at the entry-level cadre, which will impact the future salaries and also for revoking various increments associated with periodic promotions.

