STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

24 sportspersons to get government jobs in Kerala

They are among the 54 sportspersons who were staging an indefinite protest in front of the state secretariat to get the promised government jobs.

Published: 18th December 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sportspersons crawling on the road in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram as part of their protest against the delay in appointment in government services under the sports quota | file pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The state government has announced the immediate appointment of 24 sportspersons in government service. They are among the 54 sportspersons who were staging an indefinite protest in front of the state secretariat to get the promised government jobs.

After a meeting with the protestors on Friday, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman announced the immediate recruitment of 24 persons. “Procedures for the appointment of the personnel are complete. They will get jobs within two months,” he said. Processing of the applications of the remaining 30 personnel is progressing, he said. 

“The participants of the meeting raised certain issues regarding their appointment procedures. A committee has been formed to look into the concerns,” the minister said. Members of the eight-member committee include the secretaries of the departments of Sports and General Administration, Sports Council president and sportspersons. 

On the allegation of illegal appointments in sports quota, the minister said the government was ready to take action if it gets evidence. “Give us evidence. We will take action for sure,” he said. Following the meeting with the minister, the sportspersons called off the protest.

The 54 sportspersons resorted to the protest after they did not get jobs as promised by former Sports Minister E P Jayarajan. As per the rules pertaining to sports quota appointments, 50 sportspersons who made national and international achievements will be inducted into government service. Between 2010 and 2014 the government was to appoint 249, excluding the appointment of P R Sreejesh.

Of this 195 appointments were made, including 166 personnel in clerical posts and 29 in the rank of office assistant. The appointment of the remaining 54 did not happen. At the time of issuing the list of 54 selected persons, E P Jayarajan had said that the advice memo for appointment would be sent immediately. But it did not happen. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kerala sportsperson jobs
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp