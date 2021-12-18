24 sportspersons to get government jobs in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The state government has announced the immediate appointment of 24 sportspersons in government service. They are among the 54 sportspersons who were staging an indefinite protest in front of the state secretariat to get the promised government jobs.

After a meeting with the protestors on Friday, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman announced the immediate recruitment of 24 persons. “Procedures for the appointment of the personnel are complete. They will get jobs within two months,” he said. Processing of the applications of the remaining 30 personnel is progressing, he said.

“The participants of the meeting raised certain issues regarding their appointment procedures. A committee has been formed to look into the concerns,” the minister said. Members of the eight-member committee include the secretaries of the departments of Sports and General Administration, Sports Council president and sportspersons.

On the allegation of illegal appointments in sports quota, the minister said the government was ready to take action if it gets evidence. “Give us evidence. We will take action for sure,” he said. Following the meeting with the minister, the sportspersons called off the protest.

The 54 sportspersons resorted to the protest after they did not get jobs as promised by former Sports Minister E P Jayarajan. As per the rules pertaining to sports quota appointments, 50 sportspersons who made national and international achievements will be inducted into government service. Between 2010 and 2014 the government was to appoint 249, excluding the appointment of P R Sreejesh.

Of this 195 appointments were made, including 166 personnel in clerical posts and 29 in the rank of office assistant. The appointment of the remaining 54 did not happen. At the time of issuing the list of 54 selected persons, E P Jayarajan had said that the advice memo for appointment would be sent immediately. But it did not happen.