STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Farmers desperate as wild pig menace continues in Kerala

Though teams have been formed to hunt down wild boars, farmers say attacks have aggravated

Published: 18th December 2021 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  While animal rights groups vehemently oppose the practice of culling wild animals by declaring them as vermin, the clamour to declare wild pigs as such is growing louder in the state. Though the forest department has constituted teams at the division level to hunt down wild pigs that destroying crops, farmers complain that the menace has only increased. 

“Forest teams have been formed at the divisional level to address the complaints of wild pig menace. As the department does not have adequate number of sharp shooters, we are availing the service of licensed shooters. We have killed 1,415 wild pigs as part of the drive, which was launched a year ago, till December 12,” said a forest officer. “Hunting down a wild pig during night is a challenging job. There were incidents when the wild pig attacked the shooter,” he added.

Meanwhile, farmers allege that the forest drive is not yielding any result. “The forest department does not have shooters and they are reluctant to help us during night. Some farmers keep snare around their farmlands to trap the pigs. We inform the forest department when a pig is trapped in the snare. They come and kill the animal. The farmers are not allowed to use snares, poison or explosives to kill the wild animals. There are restrictions on using electric fencing also. Wild pigs have been causing extensive damage to crops in forest fringe areas and we have no other option but to beg in front of forest officials,” said Kerala Independent Farmers Association chairman Alex Ozhukayil.

Meanwhile, the office of Forest Minister A K Saseendran said the state is waiting for a favourable reply from the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF). “The minister had taken up the issue with Union minister Bhupender Yadav. The minister had assured to visit the state soon and assured steps to address the farmers’ woes,” said an officer at the minister’s office.

Meanwhile, the plight of a shooter who sustained injuries in wild pig attack in Kasaragod on November 1, has discouraged licensed gunmen from taking the risk. K U Johnny, 60, who was engaged by the forest department to shoot down a wild pig at Balal in Kasaragod, had suffered injuries to his spine. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru and his condition continues to be critical.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wild pig
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp