UDF holds state-wide protests against Kerala government's ambitious SilverLine semi high-speed rail project 

Sudhakaran said the government has the responsibility to address the people's concerns regarding the project.

Published: 18th December 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

K Sudhakaran (L) and Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photos)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) on Saturday held a state-wide protest against the SilverLine semi-high speed rail project Saturday. Within minutes of the CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan reiterating that the LDF government will go ahead with the SilverLine project, State Congress president K Sudhakaran termed the project unscientific and made clear that the opposition will go ahead with its protests against the project.

Talking to reporters ahead of the UDF's protest, Sudhakaran said the government has the responsibility to address the people's concerns regarding the project.

On the day when the UDF held a Secretariat dharna as well as protest across the State in various district collectorates, Sudhakaran said that even a section of the CPM leaders are against the SilverLine project. He alleged that the LDF Government has vested interests in garnering foreign funds. The government has been showing undue haste in land acquisition.

"If the LDF Government's aim is development then it should be done as per the Kerala society's requirements. It should be recalled that CPM national secretary Sitaram Yechury had objected to the bullet train project. Now what has happened is that the LDF Government has copied the DPR of the bullet train", said Sudhakaran.

On the raging controversy on CPM targeting the IUML, Sudhakaran said the CPM had in the past joined hands with the IUML. Alleging that the CPM is adopting an opportunistic stand, Sudhakaran took a dig at the CPM. The KPCC president also expressed displeasure against the Left for its intolerance towards the IUML.

