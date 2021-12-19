STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

A tiger on the prowl, a town on the edge

‘Welcome to Kurukkanmoola Tiger Sanctuary’, reads a flex banner put up by the Youth Congress at the entrance of the Manathavady division.

Published: 19th December 2021 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2021 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Johnny A and his wife Shiny outside their house at Kurukkanmoola

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

MANANTHAVADY(WAYANAD) :  ‘Welcome to Kurukkanmoola Tiger Sanctuary’, reads a flex banner put up by the Youth Congress at the entrance of the Manathavady division. For the past 20 days, the residents of Kurukkanmoola are living in fear of a sneaky tiger lifting their domestic animals. But that does not stop them from pausing at the junction to appreciate the dark humour.

The banner is also a reflection of the conspiracy theories rife in the town bordering Begur and Kuruva reserve forests. “We believe more than one tiger is killing our cattle. We have seen pug marks 5km to 6km apart. One injured tiger cannot travel that far. Forest officials must be trying to fool us by showing us a file photograph of an injured tiger,” said Tiji Johnson, 40, the Congress counsellor of Kuruva division.
She was voicing the distrust a section of residents has for forest officials because of the delay in nabbing the big cat.

On December 8, residents staged a protest with the carcasses of the cattle killed by the tiger, in front of the Divisional Forest Office. On Thursday, a group of residents led by CPM councillor of Puthiyidam Vipin Venugopal almost came to blows with forest officials. One officer was seen reaching for his dagger tucked under his belt. Saturday morning, Venugopal was charged with non-bailable offences.

A P Eliyamma and V J John
at Puthiyidam | T P Soora

‘Sneaky killer’
The tiger has killed 17 domestic animals — four calves, one buffalo, and 12 goats — in four divisions of Mananthavady municipality. The strikes were reported from Cheroor, Kurukkanmoola, Puthiyidam and Kandankolli divisions. Of the 17 animals, 14 were killed in Kurukkanmoola divisions, said Alice Cicil, Congress councillor of Kurukkanmoola.

The tiger made its first kill on November 6, she said. It killed a goat and a buffalo of Babu of Kaveripoyil colony on the edge of the Begur reserve forest. “Babu did not report the attack. But on November 29, the tiger killed a goat owned by Jins in Kurukkanmoola. Since then, it was striking almost every night,” she said. 

The last was on December 16 at the house of retired school teachers A P Eliyamma, 80, and V J John, 81, at Puthiyidam. Around 12.30am, when Eliyamma got up to go to the loo, she heard a sound in the cowshed next to their bedroom. John immediately pushed open the bedside window and shined the torch into the shed. The calf was missing. “We knew a tiger was on the prowl but did not expect it to come here. This is a densely populated residential area, at least 4km away from Kurukkanmoola,” said John.

In the morning, the calf was found 20m away with its neck snapped. Four days before that, a neighbour had put a price on John’s Holstein Friesians calf, which “was only five months old but looked like it was eight months old”. “I said I will sell it only after two months.”

P Pappachan, another farmer of Kaveripoyil, is miffed with the media attention. “I begged the TV channels not to name Kaveripoyil in their reports but they ignored it. The reports are only hurting us,” he said. Pappachan had struck a deal to sell a part of his property. “But after the reports of the tiger attacks, the buyer is using it as a bargaining chip to reduce the price,” he said.

Johnny A, 65, and his wife Shiny, 51, residents of Kurukkanmoola, have still not recovered from their loss. The tiger lifted their one-year-old calf, weighing at least 100kg, at 2am on December 10. “We heard the mother cow making a strange sound. I have never heard a cow making such a sound,” said Johnny.

Shiny ran out banging vessels to scare away the tiger but did not pursue. “The tiger chewed the tether rope like a rat. We found the calf 200m down the hill. An injured tiger cannot possibly do that,” said Shiny.

The residents are expecting the tiger to strike Saturday night because it has not eaten after the Thursday’s kill. They have formed teams to guard their livestock. “The residents have parked their vehicles on the roads to block access. They are also burning firewood for whole night vigil,” said councillor Cicil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp