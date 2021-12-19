A tiger on the prowl, a town on the edge

George Poikayil By

Express News Service

MANANTHAVADY(WAYANAD) : ‘Welcome to Kurukkanmoola Tiger Sanctuary’, reads a flex banner put up by the Youth Congress at the entrance of the Manathavady division. For the past 20 days, the residents of Kurukkanmoola are living in fear of a sneaky tiger lifting their domestic animals. But that does not stop them from pausing at the junction to appreciate the dark humour.

The banner is also a reflection of the conspiracy theories rife in the town bordering Begur and Kuruva reserve forests. “We believe more than one tiger is killing our cattle. We have seen pug marks 5km to 6km apart. One injured tiger cannot travel that far. Forest officials must be trying to fool us by showing us a file photograph of an injured tiger,” said Tiji Johnson, 40, the Congress counsellor of Kuruva division.

She was voicing the distrust a section of residents has for forest officials because of the delay in nabbing the big cat.

On December 8, residents staged a protest with the carcasses of the cattle killed by the tiger, in front of the Divisional Forest Office. On Thursday, a group of residents led by CPM councillor of Puthiyidam Vipin Venugopal almost came to blows with forest officials. One officer was seen reaching for his dagger tucked under his belt. Saturday morning, Venugopal was charged with non-bailable offences.

A P Eliyamma and V J John

at Puthiyidam | T P Soora

‘Sneaky killer’

The tiger has killed 17 domestic animals — four calves, one buffalo, and 12 goats — in four divisions of Mananthavady municipality. The strikes were reported from Cheroor, Kurukkanmoola, Puthiyidam and Kandankolli divisions. Of the 17 animals, 14 were killed in Kurukkanmoola divisions, said Alice Cicil, Congress councillor of Kurukkanmoola.

The tiger made its first kill on November 6, she said. It killed a goat and a buffalo of Babu of Kaveripoyil colony on the edge of the Begur reserve forest. “Babu did not report the attack. But on November 29, the tiger killed a goat owned by Jins in Kurukkanmoola. Since then, it was striking almost every night,” she said.

The last was on December 16 at the house of retired school teachers A P Eliyamma, 80, and V J John, 81, at Puthiyidam. Around 12.30am, when Eliyamma got up to go to the loo, she heard a sound in the cowshed next to their bedroom. John immediately pushed open the bedside window and shined the torch into the shed. The calf was missing. “We knew a tiger was on the prowl but did not expect it to come here. This is a densely populated residential area, at least 4km away from Kurukkanmoola,” said John.

In the morning, the calf was found 20m away with its neck snapped. Four days before that, a neighbour had put a price on John’s Holstein Friesians calf, which “was only five months old but looked like it was eight months old”. “I said I will sell it only after two months.”

P Pappachan, another farmer of Kaveripoyil, is miffed with the media attention. “I begged the TV channels not to name Kaveripoyil in their reports but they ignored it. The reports are only hurting us,” he said. Pappachan had struck a deal to sell a part of his property. “But after the reports of the tiger attacks, the buyer is using it as a bargaining chip to reduce the price,” he said.

Johnny A, 65, and his wife Shiny, 51, residents of Kurukkanmoola, have still not recovered from their loss. The tiger lifted their one-year-old calf, weighing at least 100kg, at 2am on December 10. “We heard the mother cow making a strange sound. I have never heard a cow making such a sound,” said Johnny.

Shiny ran out banging vessels to scare away the tiger but did not pursue. “The tiger chewed the tether rope like a rat. We found the calf 200m down the hill. An injured tiger cannot possibly do that,” said Shiny.

The residents are expecting the tiger to strike Saturday night because it has not eaten after the Thursday’s kill. They have formed teams to guard their livestock. “The residents have parked their vehicles on the roads to block access. They are also burning firewood for whole night vigil,” said councillor Cicil.