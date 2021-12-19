STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra native held in connection with fire near Vadakara taluk office

Police took into custody an Andhra Pradesh native on Saturday who is suspected to have set fire to the Vadakara taluk office.

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Police took into custody an Andhra Pradesh native on Saturday who is suspected to have set fire to the Vadakara taluk office. Narayana Satheesan, 37, a wanderer who was residing in an isolated building in Vadakara town, was arrested in connection with a series of fire breakouts near taluk office. Satheesan was taken into police custody on the basis of CCTV footage obtained from sites where fire occurred in the city recently. 

He had earlier set fire to the toilet of a building near the taluk office. Police brought him to taluk office for evidence collection to find out if he was involved in the latest fire incident.

“Police have solid evidence against Satheesan which proves his involvement in a series of fire breakouts in the town. Those fire incidents occurred on December 11, 12 and 13. Of these, two were inside the taluk office compound. It is clear that Satheesan was behind the fire that broke out in the toilet of the DEO office building near the taluk office. Handwriting experts identified his handwriting from the words randomly written on the wall of the toilet. His presence has also been recorded on CCTV,” said Abdul Sherif, Vadakara DySP.

